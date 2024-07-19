Friday, July 19, 2024
Setting up Agri Malls in final stage: secretary

Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo  said on Thursday that programme aimed at  setting up Model Agri Malls in Punjab had entered into a final stage. He presided over a meeting held at Agriculture House Lahore which reviewed progress of  the Punjab Chief Minister’s ongoing schemes related to agricultural development.  Apart from this, the plan for rehabilitation of Kinnow had also been finalized, he said and added  that practical steps were being taken to increase cultivation and production of canola in Punjab. He said that the aim of promotion of soybean and canola was to reduce the import bill. He said that  the purpose of increasing sesame production was to ensure increase in export and foreign exchange.  

