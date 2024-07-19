Setting up Agri Malls in final stage: secretary

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Thursday that programme aimed at setting up Model Agri Malls in Punjab had entered into a final stage. He presided over a meeting held at Agriculture House Lahore which reviewed progress of the Punjab Chief Minister’s ongoing schemes related to agricultural development. Apart from this, the plan for rehabilitation of Kinnow had also been finalized, he said and added that practical steps were being taken to increase cultivation and production of canola in Punjab. He said that the aim of promotion of soybean and canola was to reduce the import bill. He said that the purpose of increasing sesame production was to ensure increase in export and foreign exchange.