Shahnawaz Bhutto 39 death anniversary observed in Bhutto graveyard

LARKANA - The 39th death anniversary of martyred comrade Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, the son of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated with great devotion and respect by the Pakistan People’s Party district Larkana on Thursday. On the occasion of the death anniversary, the Quran was recited and flowers were wreaths laid on the shrine of Shahnawaz Bhutto and other martyrs. In the ceremony, the General Secretary of People’s Party District Larkana and Chairman of District Council Larkana Ejaz Ahmad Laghari, Senior Vice President Nisar Muhammad Murad Bhutto.