Sindh CM sets deadline for removing all types of encroachments

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led the main Ashura procession at Numaish and then flew to Hyderabad, where he also participated in the procession at Imambargah Mola Ali and took aerial views of the processions. The CM then, accompanied by Home Minister Zia Lanjar, flew to Hyderabad, where he visited Imambargah Mola Ali. He led the mourning procession and went to the Command & Control Centre to inspect the monitoring system. The CM, on his way back to Karachi, took an aerial view of the Ashura processions of Hyderabad and Karachi.

On his landing in Karachi, Murad Shah visited the CPO, where he was received by Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The CM was taken to the Command & Control Centre at the CPO, where he witnessed the monitoring process of the Ashura procession. The IG Police, briefing the CM, said that over 350 dedicated cameras were covering the procession from different angles to ensure its security. The CM directed the IG police to continue security arrangements until the mourning processions were terminated, and the people returned to their homes.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting to follow up on the progress of removal of encroachments from the city, Malir Expressway, TP-4, Hub Canal and the removal of encroachments from the footpaths, green belts and roads from the city.

Those who attended the meeting included provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Zia Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, MD SSWMB Imtiaz Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Secretary Planning Khair Mohammad Kalwar, DG SBCA Rasheed Solangi, Special Secretary Local Govt Aisha Hameed, MC Afzal Zaidi, Karachi CEO Water Board Salahuddin, Zubair Channa and PD Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro.

The CM said that the footpaths were meant for the people to move hassle-free on the city roads, but they have been encroached upon under the nose of the administration. “Now, the green belts of the roads have also been encroached upon by the Dhabas and other such make-shift type of settlements.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi said that the assistant commissioners have started documenting encroachments on the footpaths, roads green belts and even debris put on the roads for under-construction buildings. He added that the administration would submit a detailed plan to the government for removal of the encroachments. At this, the CM said that it was the job of local bodies, local administration and the police not to allow encroachment on the public spaces but “sorry to say I compelled to take up such issues”.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab told the CM that he was working on the plan for the removal of encroachment from the KMC roads in a planned manner. “Due to Muharram activities, the tasks could not be taken up,” he said and added now it would be completed by removing all kinds of encroachments.

This is the city where parking areas of shopping/commercial plazas have been turned into godowns to mint money and the vehicles and bikes were being parked on the roads. “Why the SBCA is silent,’ he questioned.

DG of the SBCA Rasheed Solangi told the CM that the officers of his authority have started the survey of the commercial plaza where approved parking areas have been converted into godowns. Just after the survey, the plazas would be given notice to restore their parking areas, in case of failure the buildings would be sealed.