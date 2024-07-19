Sindh Home Minister hails Sindh Police for ensuring best security during 1st-10th Muharram

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Thursday hailed Sindh Police for ensuring the best security measures from 1st Muharram-ul-Haram to Ashura in the province. He said: “All of your tireless work, dedication and sense of duty are worthy of praise and appreciation.” He said the difficult tasks and making any event successful could be achieved only with the cooperation of entire team. Lanjar said police’s individual and collective efforts at all levels remained successful and effective in making Muharram Majalis, processions and other gatherings peaceful and safe in all respects. “We hope that Sindh Police’s performance will continue to the best, and you will make all future events safe and peaceful. The role of other law enforcement agencies and Sindh Rangers during Muharram-ul-Haram is also worthy of praise,” he added.