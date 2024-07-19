Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Home Minister hails Sindh Police for ensuring best security during 1st-10th Muharram

APP
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Thursday hailed Sindh Police for ensuring the best security measures from 1st Muharram-ul-Haram to Ashura in the province. He said: “All of your tireless work, dedication and sense of duty are worthy of praise and appreciation.” He said the difficult tasks and making any event successful could be achieved only with the cooperation of entire team. Lanjar said police’s individual and collective efforts at all levels remained successful and effective in making Muharram Majalis, processions and other gatherings peaceful and safe in all respects. “We hope that Sindh Police’s performance will continue to the best, and you will make all future events safe and peaceful. The role of other law enforcement agencies and Sindh Rangers during Muharram-ul-Haram is also worthy of praise,” he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024