Sindh IGP for improving, upgrading facilities in police hospitals

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, chaired a review meeting to discuss the improvement and upgrading of facilities in Sindh Police hospitals and dispensaries.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were provided by DIGP Hyderabad, SSP Sukkur, and the Medical Superintendent of Police Hospital Karachi on the current status of medical facilities and medicines available in these hospitals. It was reported that the Karachi Police Hospital serves 600 patients daily, while the Hyderabad Police Hospital serves over 250 patients daily.

The IGP Sindh directed that steps be taken to further enhance outpatient department (OPD) facilities in police hospitals. He announced that, soon, police personnel and their families would be able to access indoor treatment facilities up to Rs one million through a health insurance scheme. The Sindh Police chief emphasized that police hospitals and dispensaries should be upgraded and equipped with better facilities for first aid, medical advice, and medicines. He also instructed that a survey be conducted to identify police personnel suffering from blood pressure and diabetes, and that a three-month supply of medication be provided to these patients.

The meeting was attended by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Chief, Additional IGP Welfare, DIGPs from various departments, and other police officers. DIGP Hyderabad and SSP Sukkur participated via video link.