Suspected robber allegedly dies in police custody

Gujar khan - A robbery suspect has reportedly died in the custody of the Qazian Police Post of Gujar Khan Police Station on Wednesday morning due to alleged ‘physical torture’, while eight police officials from Gujar Khan and Civil Lines police stations have been suspended by SSP Operations Rawalpindi, Hafiz Kamran Asghar, over the incident.

According to the sources, Muhammad Zeeshan was arrested by the Civil Lines Police and was also wanted in a robbery case by the Gujar Khan police. He was taken to the Qazian Police Post for interrogation on Tuesday night and died on Wednesday in police custody. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the local police in Gujar Khan have managed to reach a reconciliation with the grieving family of Muhammad Zeeshan, a resident of the Jhanda Chechi area in Rawalpindi. As a result, the body of the deceased has been returned from the THQ hospital in Gujar Khan, where it was taken on Wednesday noon, and has been laid to rest by the reconciled family members in Rawalpindi without postmortem examination. Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate in Gujar Khan has also summoned senior police officers from Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan on July 22, besides ordering to exhume the body of the accused.

According to the sources, the health of the accused began to decline in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Subsequently, he was taken to a nearby medical professional for examination.

The medical professional from Jabbar Town, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that he received calls from police officials around 8:40 a.m. He examined Zeeshan and determined that his oxygen intake was significantly low. According to him, apart from that, his appearance was good. According to his account, he claimed to have verbally requested the police to shift him to a hospital where he could receive oxygen assistance. Local journalists in Bewal reported that the accused was subsequently transported to Bewal International Hospital. However, the staff at the hospital declined to admit him, leading police officials to be instructed to transfer him to a government health facility.

Later, the police transported him to THQ Hospital in Gujar Khan, where he was confirmed dead.

After the news of the death of the man spread on social media, Mr. Nabeel Khokhar, the SP of Saddar Division, along with SP Potohar Division, promptly arrived in Gujar Khan on Wednesday afternoon. The grieving family members also made their way to the police station, where the scene was filled with sorrowful cries from women, children, and other relatives. Late into the night, allegations were raised, accusing the police of pressuring them to accept a sum of Rs. 0.7 million in exchange for resolving the matter and releasing the body. They emphasized that he left behind four young children, and his wife had already passed away. Amidst tears, they also revealed that three other close relatives of Muhammad Zeeshan were currently being held by the police. The heirs of the deceased also tried to disrupt traffic on the GT road to stage their protest, but the Gujar Khan police intervened and prevented this action.

On Thursday, the Judicial Magistrate in Gujar Khan, Syed Faizan-e-Rasool, intervened and ordered the medical superintendent of DHQ Rawalpindi to constitute a medical team to exhume the body of the accused on July 20, while the Station House Officer (SHO) in Gujar Khan, Malik Kashif, was ordered to locate his grave for disinterment, and inform the court about its whereabouts at 8 a.m. on Friday. The court also directed the SHO to issue summons to SP Saddar Division, SP Potohar Division, SDPO Gujar Khan, the Incharge of Qazian Police Post, and the sisters and children of the victim on July 22. In addition, the court has instructed the SHO of Gujar Khan to provide the roznamcha of the police post Qazian and PS Gujar Khan, along with the FIR register of the police station, for the proceedings.

On the other hand, the City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi has instructed SP Saddar Division, Nabeel Khokhar, to submit a detailed report on the incident, and has also issued a charge sheet to the SHO of Civil Lines Police Station, Sikander Nawaz Joiya, besides removing him from the post.

According to a press release from the police, Zeeshan had a criminal record and was being transported to the Gujar Khan police station in connection with a robbery case. According to the police, the accused’s condition worsened during his transfer to Police Station Gujar Khan, and he subsequently passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital. The police stated that legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) have been initiated, and SP headquarters has been assigned to hold an inquiry against the police officials and provide a conclusion within 72 hours. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has expressed his commitment to taking firm departmental action against the policemen involved in highhandedness, under the light of the inquiry report. He emphasised the importance of zero tolerance towards corruption and the abuse of power, ensuring that strict measures will be taken to address these issues.

Additionally, SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar has taken action by suspending eight police officials from Civil Lines and Qazian Police Post and issuing them a charge sheet.

As per information from the police sources, the police officials from Civil Pines PS who have been suspended are Sub-Inspector Ishaq, ASI Liaquat Ali, and constables Abdullah and Abid. Similarly, the officials from Qazian Police Post who have been suspended include the Post Incharge ASI Saqib Sheraz, ASI Sajid Saqlian, and constables Babar and Hasnain.