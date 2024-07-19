Top US Democrats pressure Joe Biden to quit presidential race” Reports

NEW YORK - Former US President Barack Obama has told allies in the Democratic Party recently that President Joe Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he believes the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple American media reports published on Thursday. The reports pointed out that Obama has spoken with Biden only once since the debate, and he has been clear in his conversations with others that the future of Biden’s candidacy is a decision for the president to make. He has emphasized that his concern is protecting Biden and his legacy, and has pushed back against the idea that he alone can influence Biden’s decision-making process.

Other Democrats including US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have more openly urged President Biden to withdraw from his re-election campaign over concerns he cannot defeat Republican challenger Donald Trump.