Transport Canada declares Pakistan’s aviation security satisfactory

KARACHI - In a major development, the security delegation from Transport Canada on Wednesday completed the security audit of Jinnah International Airport.

According to Airports Security Force (ASF), the team conducted thorough inspection of the security arrangements in place at the airport and found them satisfactory. During the audit, the ASF team comprising National Inspectors gave a briefing to the Transport Canada team.

The assessment team was given briefing on security deployment, entry control, screening, issuance of passes and addressing emergency situations. The Transport Canada team commended the efforts of the ASF for taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) direct flights to Canada.

The team also termed the overall aviation security measures satisfactory at the international airports of Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention that the two-member delegation from Transport Canada arrived in Pakistan on July 15 for the security audit of the Jinnah International Airport.

The delegation, comprising Transportation Security Inspectors Barbara Dudrat and Abdul Tahir was warmly welcomed by Director PCA Shahid Qadir at the Civil Aviation headquarters.

The delegation’s aim was to assess the implementation of various security protocols at the airport. This assessment included reviewing the procedures and special security measures in place for direct flights from Pakistan to Canada, specifically focusing on PIA flights.