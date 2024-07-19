Two-member Pakistan boxing team reaches Kazakhstan

LAHORE - A two-member Pakistan boxing team has arrived in Kazakhstan for the International Boxing Tournament. Sharjeel Zia Butt, General Secretary of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), confirmed the team’s arrival and highlighted the historic inclusion of Muhammad Aurangzeb, a young boxer from Balochistan. This is for the first time a Balochistani boxer has been selected for an international competition, paving the way for future talent from the region, he said. The three-member team was chosen by the selection committee chairman, Chaudhry Mustasam, with the approval of Abid Hussain and Jahangir Longo. Unfortunately, Muhammad Aslam, the selected international boxing referee and judge, couldn’t join the team due to personal commitments while the boxer is accompanied by coach Sanwar Khan. “The PBF emphasizes fostering young boxing talent in Pakistan,” said Sarjeel Zia Butt, who further expressed his hope that this trip will provide valuable experience for Muhammad Aurangzeb and contribute to building a strong national team for future Olympic aspirations.