UN reacts to Israeli parliament: Two-state solution cannot be voted away

The UN said Thursday that a two-state solution cannot be voted away in response to a resolution passed by the Israeli parliament that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed by the Israeli parliament’s (Knesset) decision to pass the measure.

"It's clear you can't vote away the two-state solution," Dujarric told reporters.

Guterres “has said many times he believes that's ending the occupation and negotiating a two-state solution, where Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with a secure and recognized border based on 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, is the only viable path to a sustainable peace for the people of Israel and for the people of Palestine," said the spokesman.

"So, the motion passed is, for us, clearly inconsistent with the UN resolutions, international law and prior agreements, and (Guterres) he once again, calls on the Israelis and all sides frankly, to do anything that takes us further away from the two-state solution," he added.

The resolution which passed in the Knesset by a vote of 68 - 9, said the establishment of a Palestinian state “in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize the region.”

The vote came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to go to Washington on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and address Congress.

The Knesset voted in February to unilaterally reject the recognition of a Palestinian state.