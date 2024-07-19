Uncertainty grips world markets, stocks head lower

World stocks edged lower on Friday as uncertainty across major economies added to headwinds for investors, while a global outage hitting services from airlines, banks and financial services capped a turbulent week in markets.

A tech sell-off sparked by deepening Sino-US trade tensions, uncertainty over US President Joe Biden’s fate in the presidential race, disappointing Chinese economic data and a lacklustre third plenum outcome has cast a shadow over the global mood. Tokyo's recent bouts of yen intervention meanwhile have kept currency traders on edge.

European shares slipped, Asia shares fell following an overnight selloff on Wall Street, and US stock futures pointed to a weaker open later in the day.

Major US airlines grounded flights on Friday citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations.

LSEG Group's Workspace news and data platform also suffered an outage on Friday that affected user access worldwide, causing disruption across financial markets.

"Investors are already on edge for this tech rotation and this global outage adds a further dose of uncertainty," said Ben Laidler, head of equity strategy at Bradesco BBI.