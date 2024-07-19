Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Uncertainty grips world markets, stocks head lower

Uncertainty grips world markets, stocks head lower
Web Desk
4:47 PM | July 19, 2024
Business

World stocks edged lower on Friday as uncertainty across major economies added to headwinds for investors, while a global outage hitting services from airlines, banks and financial services capped a turbulent week in markets.

A tech sell-off sparked by deepening Sino-US trade tensions, uncertainty over US President Joe Biden’s fate in the presidential race, disappointing Chinese economic data and a lacklustre third plenum outcome has cast a shadow over the global mood. Tokyo's recent bouts of yen intervention meanwhile have kept currency traders on edge.

European shares slipped, Asia shares fell following an overnight selloff on Wall Street, and US stock futures pointed to a weaker open later in the day.

Major US airlines grounded flights on Friday citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations.

LSEG Group's Workspace news and data platform also suffered an outage on Friday that affected user access worldwide, causing disruption across financial markets.

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

"Investors are already on edge for this tech rotation and this global outage adds a further dose of uncertainty," said Ben Laidler, head of equity strategy at Bradesco BBI.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1721373185.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024