Unemployment Among Agricultural Engineers

I am writing to highlight the critical role of agricultural engineers in Pakistan and to draw attention to the pressing issue of their unemployment. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and Sindh, with its diverse climatic conditions and fertile lands, holds immense potential for agricultural productivity. However, this potential remains untapped due to the failure to recruit and engage technical human resources to tackle issues related to water, agriculture, floods, droughts, and climate change.

Agricultural engineers play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of our irrigation and farming practices. They design and implement innovative solutions for irrigation, soil salinity management, post-harvest losses, drought and flood management, and crop water productivity under changing climate scenarios. Their expertise ensures that our agricultural and irrigation systems are resilient, environmentally friendly, and capable of meeting the growing food demands of our population. In Sindh, where water scarcity and soil degradation are persistent issues, the contributions of agricultural engineers are indispensable.

Despite their importance, agricultural engineers in Sindh face significant challenges regarding employment. Recently, many graduates passed the written test for the position of Agriculture Extension Officer in the Agriculture, Supply, and Prices Department. Unfortunately, the department did not consider the Agricultural Engineering Degree relevant. The department lacks qualified Agriculture Extension Officers who can offer farmers extension services related to tractors, farm machinery, laser leveling, efficient irrigation methods, crop water requirements, farm solarization, flood management, climate change, precision agriculture, and farm mechanization. Not considering these skilled professionals in Agriculture Extension in Sindh hinders the progress and development of our agricultural sector.

Is it not a pity that in Sindh, applications from graduates with unrelated degrees are accepted for the “Agriculture Engineer” position, whereas only those with an “Agricultural Engineering” degree are eligible for this role in other provinces?

The government must take proactive measures to recognize and value Agricultural Engineers by employing them in the Irrigation and Agriculture departments to ensure that our irrigation and farming practices are sustainable and efficient. I request that the Agriculture and Irrigation Department amend the service rules and consider agricultural engineering graduates for employment. I am confident that these graduates will revitalize your departments and significantly enhance the performance of the water and agriculture sector.

ENGR. PROF. DR. ALTAF SIYAL,

Tandojam.