University of Karachi’s Professor Zakaria Sajid passes away

KARACHI - The founder and former chairman of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Karachi (KU) Professor (retired) Zakaria Sajid passed away on Thursday morning.

Professor Zakaria Sajid was 96 years old. His funeral prayer will be offered after the Zuhr prayer at Masjid Ibrahim of the University of Karachi. The University of Karachi spokesperson announced that the burial of Professor (retired) Zakaria Sajid will take place at the university’s cemetery. Zakaria Sajid was regarded as a prominent journalist and teacher of his time. He retired from the university on June 30, 1988, and continued teaching as an adjunct professor for a long period of time.