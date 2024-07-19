Upholding constitution is first priority, says Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that strengthening the constitution was the way forward to stabilize the country economically and politically. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) suspended the constitution for political gains, he said while talking to a private news channel. The previous government, by dissolving the assembly disrupted the constitutional process which led the country into economic and political crises, he added.