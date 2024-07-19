Friday, July 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Usman shines at World C’ship with gold medal

Usman shines at World C’ship with gold medal
Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Pakistani weightlifter Muhammad Usman emerged victorious at the 11th World Strength Lifting and Incline Bench Press Championship held in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan. Usman, the captain of Pakistan’s Strength Lifting Team, secured a gold medal in the 85kg senior class, showcasing his exceptional strength and dedication. He further impressed by clinching a silver medal in the incline bench press category, edging out his Indian opponent. The competition saw participation from ten countries, including India, China, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Magnolia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. Usman’s remarkable feat was made even more special by his gesture of solidarity. He dedicated his medals to the people of Palestine, raising their flag alongside Pakistan’s in a powerful display of support. This act sends a clear message of unity and compassion from the Pakistani nation towards Palestine. The Pakistan Strength Lifting Federation, led by Chairman Manzoor Shaheen, International Strength Lifter and President Aqeel Javed Butt, International Strength Lifter, and Vice President Waqas Zafar (all International Strength Lifters themselves), are preparing a grand welcome for the returning team upon their arrival at Lahore Airport on July 23.

The End of War?

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1721202392.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024