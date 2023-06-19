1,400 registered TB patients being provided free of cost medical facilities  

ATTOCK - Tuberclosis (TB) is a curable disease but preventive measures are paramount as a single patient can transmit this disease to ten of his/ her contacts. Across the world 1.5 million people die every year because of this disease while in Pakistan almost 46 thousand people died in 2020 because of this disease. District Coordinator TB DOTS Program Attock Dr Daud Malik said this while talking to this journalist.

He said in Attock district, under TB Directly Observed Treatment System, more than 1,400 registered TB patients are being given all medical facilities free of cost and said that those suffering from this disease completely recover after completion of six months course. He said that the symptoms of TB are continuos cough, fever, loss of weight and apetite and those having weak immune system are more vulnerable to this disease and said that good diet helps prevent this disease. Dr Daud said there are 11 diagnostic centers across the district where all type of TB tests are conducted free of cost while X Ray, genes test facility and treatment preventive therapy facility also being provided free of cost. Dr Daud said there is a follow up system available under which all under-treatment TB patients are being observed closely and it is ensured that all these patients are taking medicines regularly and in this context LHWs are playing vital role who go door to door and refer TB suspect patients to nearest health center for different tests.