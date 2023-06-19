262,363 children to be vaccinated against measles  

RAWALPINDI - As many as 262,363 children from six months to 59 months of age would be administered the Anti-Measles vaccine during a week-long drive from Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed told APP that a special anti-measles drive would be launched in the 42 Union Councils (UCs) of the district from June 19-26.

The CEO said that 52 UC supervisors, 354 skilled workers, 354 Assistants and 354 social mobilizers would visit 19 union councils of the city,eight UCs of Rawalpindi Cantonment, five UCs of tehsil Taxila and ten UCs of Rawalpindi rural which had been declared high-risk areas for measles virus spread.

Ijaz said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of the measles virus, as several children were being reported from these areas.

The CEO said, “A sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.”

He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.