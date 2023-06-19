Monday, June 19, 2023
3 Palestinians killed, 29 injured in West Bank raid by Israeli troops

Anadolu
4:01 PM | June 19, 2023
Three Palestinians were killed during a raid on Monday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry confirmed that casualties were caused by Israeli gunfire during the raid, which also resulted in the injury of 29 other Palestinians, including five in critical condition.

According to local sources, armored vehicles were used in the raid, while Israeli snipers were positioned on rooftops.

Confrontations erupted between protesting Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers in response to the incursion.

Israeli forces responded with live ammunition, tear gas, and sound bombs against the young Palestinian protesters.

Palestinians have been detained on various charges in frequent Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, often sparking clashes between soldiers and local residents.

