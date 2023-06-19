98 dead as Indian states swelter in heat

NEW DELHI - At least 98 people have died in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the last three days due to extreme heat, according to officials. As parts of India have been wit­nessing severe heatwaves in the last few days with tem­peratures exceeding 40 de­grees Celsius at many places, 54 people died in northern Uttar Pradesh and 44 peo­ple in eastern Bihar. All 54 deaths in Uttar Pradesh were reported from one Ballia dis­trict, where at least 400 oth­er people have been admit­ted to the district hospital for treatment. Medical Super­intendent Dr SK Yadav, con­firming deaths, said a team from the state capital Luc­know will be arriving to in­vestigate the matter. “They will see whether any oth­er disease is responsible for these deaths. Most of these patients had other accompa­nying diseases like hyperten­sion and diabetes,” Yadav told Anadolu. Ballia district re­corded a maximum tempera­ture of 43°C on Saturday. An­other 44 people died in the eastern state of Bihar due to hot weather conditions. Out of 44 deaths, 35 people died in Patna city alone, accord­ing to broadcaster India To­day. Nine people have died in other districts of the state. Patna, the capital of Bihar, re­corded a maximum tempera­ture of 44.7°C on Friday. The temperature in the other 11 districts crossed 44°C. The Indian Meteorological De­partment predicted heatwave conditions in many states in India and issued a red alert for Bihar. Many states have extended the summer va­cation in schools due to the scorching summer. Last year, a study published by the medical journal The Lancet said that deaths caused due to heat in India increased by 55 per cent between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021.