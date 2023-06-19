In the wake of yet another devastating bus accident near Kallar Kahar, our hearts are heavy with grief and our minds filled with questions. How many more lives must be lost before we take concrete steps to prevent such tragedies? It is time to acknowledge the recurring pattern of drivers “losing control” and address the root causes that lead to these avoidable disasters.

Hardly a day goes by without news of horrific accidents claiming lives that could have been saved. The recent incident, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left 30 people injured, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. It is no longer sufficient to attribute these incidents to mere chance or fate. We owe it to the victims and their families to investigate these cases thoroughly, holding negligence accountable and implementing preventive measures.

While it is commendable that the motorway police were escorting buses through dangerous routes, we must acknowledge that this alone is neither enough nor sustainable. Instead, we should focus on tackling the underlying issues that contribute to driver negligence. One crucial aspect that demands immediate attention is the hiring process for drivers in the travel agencies.

Stricter regulations regarding the recruitment and selection of drivers must be enforced. Thorough background checks, including verification of driving records, should be mandatory. It is essential to ensure that only individuals with a proven track record of responsible driving and adherence to traffic laws are entrusted with the lives of passengers. Moreover, comprehensive training programs should be established to enhance drivers’ skills, including defensive driving techniques and stress management.

In addition to scrutinizing drivers, attention must also be directed towards the vehicles themselves. Regular maintenance and safety inspections should be made mandatory for all buses in operation. Safety features, such as seat belts, airbags, and anti-lock braking systems, must be present and in proper working condition. Stringent adherence to vehicle safety standards will contribute significantly to minimizing the risk of accidents caused by mechanical failures.

Preventing further loss of life requires a collective effort. Government authorities, law enforcement agencies, travel agencies, and civil society organizations must work hand in hand to prioritize road safety. Public awareness campaigns can educate passengers about their rights and responsibilities, encouraging them to demand safe travel conditions.