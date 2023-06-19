Akram nominated as President, Secretary of Lahore Ringball Association 

LAHORE - Pakistan Ringball Federation (PRF) President M Ajmal and General Secretary Rashid Gil have awarded affiliation to Lahore Ringball Association (LRA) for one year and nominated new office-bearers. As per PRF notification, Faisal Abbas, M Akram and M Usman will be the President, General Secretary and Treasurer of Lahore Division Ringball Association respectively. Meanwhile, the first meeting of Lahore Division Ringball Association was held here under the chairmanship of LRA President Faisal Abbas and Secretary M Akram. In the meeting, remaining office-bearers of LRA were also decided. Senior Vice President Arsalan Tariq, Vice Presidents Mahmood Ahmed, Mian Waqas Ahmed, Rana Kifayatullah and Syed Ijazul Hasan, Assistant Secretaries Shahnawaz and Shahid Javed, Associate Secretary Moin Arshad. Women Wing Syeda Rukhsana Gilani, Abida Changez and Kainaat Akbar. Members are Mudassar, M Mahmood, Mansha, Asim Saeed, Usman Ali and Abdullah Mughal.