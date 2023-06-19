Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title

NOTTINGHAM-British tennis star Andy Murray has won the Nottingham Open title after defeating the French Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

Just a week after victory in the Surbiton Trophy, Murray made it back-to-back on grass to continue his build-up for Wimbledon. Before last week, it had been seven years since Murray had won a singles title on grass, but the Scot now has claimed two in seven days.

Murray is now all set to participate at the Queen’s event starting from Monday, where he is set to face an expected step up in the quality of the field. He will return to the world’s top 40 on Monday and will be seeking more wins at Queen’s to grab enough ranking points to be one of 32 seeds at Wimbledon.

The Scot’s victory was full of joy as he was planning to go to his home early after the match to see his children on Father’s Day but he was left surprised after seeing his family in the stands. “I didn’t know they were here,” he said, looking a little emotional. “I had no idea they were coming,” he said.

“They came last week for the final at Surbiton, they turned up and it started raining then they had to go home for the kids’ bedtime and they missed the end of the match so it’s great they could come today.”

Earlier, Murray said that he is confident forthe next month’s Wimbledon. The 36-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion, who went through a hip resurfacing surgery, skipped the clay court season in the past to focus on the grass court events. “In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive,” Murray said on Friday (June 16).

“I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me.” Murray also said that competing against top-ranked players will allow him to get a better assessment of where his game stands at the moment. “It is really hard to say if I’m playing my best level overall,” Murray added.