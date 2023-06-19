Monday, June 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ashrafi urges political dialogue for stability in country

Ashrafi urges political dialogue for stability in country
APP
June 19, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Cen­tral Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called upon political parties on Sun­day to hold dialogue for restoring sta­bility and peace in the country. 

Addressing a press conference at Baitul Aman here, he said investors were ready to come to Pakistan, but they wanted peace in the country. He said it was good that Pakistan’s rela­tions with Russia and other countries were improving. He said the suprem­acy of the law required everyone to avoid playing with the Constitution. The ulema of the country did not ap­prove of political fights, he added. 

Expressing his grief over the loss of human lives in a boat, which capsized near Greece, he said peace would have to be restored in Pakistan if the youth were to be stopped from leaving the country for some job op­portunities in other countries. He de­manded the prime minister and the interior minister should take action against those involved in sending Pakistani citizens abroad illegally. He also appealed the chief justice of Pak­istan to take suo moto notice of such events. He also express condolences to those who lost their lives in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar. 

CM directs health dept to start induction process of nurses

He said protests continued in the country throughout the year, but what happened on May 9 was first incident of its kind. “Does anyone in anger ever insult their martyrs,” he questioned. He said the Army Act was not a new law and it had been in exercise for years, adding that punishments were given under the Army Act during Imran’s govern­ment also. However, he added, all those not involved in any vandalism on May 9 should be released.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023