Ashrafi urges political dialogue for stability in country

LAHORE - Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Cen­tral Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called upon political parties on Sun­day to hold dialogue for restoring sta­bility and peace in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Baitul Aman here, he said investors were ready to come to Pakistan, but they wanted peace in the country. He said it was good that Pakistan’s rela­tions with Russia and other countries were improving. He said the suprem­acy of the law required everyone to avoid playing with the Constitution. The ulema of the country did not ap­prove of political fights, he added.

Expressing his grief over the loss of human lives in a boat, which capsized near Greece, he said peace would have to be restored in Pakistan if the youth were to be stopped from leaving the country for some job op­portunities in other countries. He de­manded the prime minister and the interior minister should take action against those involved in sending Pakistani citizens abroad illegally. He also appealed the chief justice of Pak­istan to take suo moto notice of such events. He also express condolences to those who lost their lives in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar.

He said protests continued in the country throughout the year, but what happened on May 9 was first incident of its kind. “Does anyone in anger ever insult their martyrs,” he questioned. He said the Army Act was not a new law and it had been in exercise for years, adding that punishments were given under the Army Act during Imran’s govern­ment also. However, he added, all those not involved in any vandalism on May 9 should be released.