Monday, June 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan budget for FY 2023-24 today

Staff Reporter
June 19, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -    Balochistan government will present budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 tomor­row on Monday, the Finance Department officials said on Sunday. Earlier, the Balo­chistan government had postponed the presentation of the provincial budget for the financial year 2023. The budget was scheduled to be presented 16 June, 2023, in the provincial assembly. The date for the budget announcement was extended as MPAs and ministers be­longing to different political parties had suggested new development schemes in the budget, sources in the Fi­nance Department said. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023