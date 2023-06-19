Balochistan budget for FY 2023-24 today

QUETTA - Balochistan government will present budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 tomor­row on Monday, the Finance Department officials said on Sunday. Earlier, the Balo­chistan government had postponed the presentation of the provincial budget for the financial year 2023. The budget was scheduled to be presented 16 June, 2023, in the provincial assembly. The date for the budget announcement was extended as MPAs and ministers be­longing to different political parties had suggested new development schemes in the budget, sources in the Fi­nance Department said.