Balochistan govt to present budget 2023-24 on June 19

The Balochistan government will present budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Monday).

Finance Minister Balochistan Zamrak Khan Achakzai will present the Budget.

In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that the government is trying to present a balanced and people-friendly budget for the next financial year.

He said that the incoming budget will advance the development process by maintaining a balance between income and expenditures and give priority to projects that promote the economic activities of the people.