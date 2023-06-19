Monday, June 19, 2023
Bilawal expresses grief over road mishap near Kallar Kalhar

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over a bus accident on a motorway near Kallar Kalhar, which claimed many previous lives. He said, “I am saddened to hear about the loss of precious lives.”

He said that his heart went out to the bereaved families.

Bilawal said that an immediate inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident. He said that the relevant officials and the citizens had to play their role to avert such accidents in the future. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons in the tragic accident.

