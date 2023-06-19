Bilawal striving to develop good relations with all countries: Tasneem

SARGODHA - Minister of State for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said that the country is reap­ing the benefits of solid efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for good relations with all world countries.

The recent agreements with Rus­sia were a result of a wise policy of Bilawal Bhutto, he said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The state minister said Pakistan People’s Party had always pursued the policy of friendly relations with all world nations on the basis of equality. He said the deal struck by Pakistan with Russia for crude oil import would help the government pass on financial relief to masses, who had been bearing the brunt of inflation, stemming from the previ­ous government’s flawed economic policies.

Tasneem Quresi said: “It is for the first time in the country’s his­tory that crude oil from Russia has arrived in Pakistan. I want to say to my political opponents that Rus­sian oil has reached Pakistan, which will benefit the people; so at least congratulate the nation today.” he regretted that the previous govern­ment always misled people on al­most all issues.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, in fact, did not manage to get any oil deal with Russia, which was also confirmed by the Russian government officials. He said Paki­stan had imported 100,000 tons of oil from Russia initially with plans to gradually increase the quantity over time as the country would meet its quarterly oil requirements through utilisation of Russian oil.

The state minister said the pre­vious government made baseless claims, suggesting that the PTI government’s attempt to import oil from Russia led to its alleged removal. He said the government intended to ink a $10 billion con­tract before the end of its tenure, so a new oil refinery could be es­tablished in Pakistan.

TWO DROWN IN CANAL, THIRD RESCUED

Two men drowned in Sillanwali canal here on Sunday, while the third one was rescued by the Res­cue-1122 divers.

According to the Sillanwali po­lice station, 33-year-old Ehsan, and 30-year-old Arslan, both residents of Sillanwali, drowned in the canal, but their friend Nouman, a resident of Islam Nagar area, was rescued.

Eyewitnesses informed the police that one of the deceased fell in the canal accidentally while washing his hands, and his friends jumped into canal to save the life of their friend.

A team of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the bodies after searching for almost an hour.