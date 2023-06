QUETTA - The mutilated body of an un­identified person was recov­ered from Yaro Bostan Road of Pishin district on Sunday, Levies Force officials said. No identity of body ascer­tained so far. In-charge Lev­ies Agha Mohammad said adding that the body of the deceased was seized on the information of local resi­dents. Later, the body was shifted to Quetta mortuary. Further probe is underway.