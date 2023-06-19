Capacity building of rural women stressed for effectively managing water resources

ISLAMABAD - The experts at the International Water Management Institute (IWMI-Pakistan) training workshop have urged the government and stakeholders to ensure the inclusion of rural women in capacity-building initiatives so that they could manage their water resources effectively as failure to address gender issues led to inefficient and unsustainable results rising inequalities.

The IWMI-Pakistan organized a consultative training workshop here Sunday to highlight the role of Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) for Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and to equip participants with practical tools to integrate GESI in their work.

The workshop was aimed to enhance participants’ understanding of GESI principles and their application within the framework of IWRM, build capacity of stakeholders to integrate GESI in policies and programmes, and brainstorm solutions to enhance GESI considerations in the water sector. The event was organized under the UK Aid-funded Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Programme. The participants learned how different dimensions of a person’s identity interact with structural inequalities to impact access to and benefits from water resources and services.

Researcher of Water Resources Management, IWMI Pakistan, Dr. Jehanzeb Masud Cheema gave concluding remarks. The workshop was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Water Resources, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Federal Flood Commission, (CDA), Establishment Division, academia, and civil society.