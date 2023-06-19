Caretaker government completing incomplete projects of health sector: Punjab Health Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram arrived at College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Lahore. CPSP President Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram by presenting a bouquet of flowers. Regional Directors CPSP UK Javed Kayani and Dr Asad Rahim, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, Former Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Dr. Habib, Prof. Abrar Ashraf, Prof. Khalid Mehmood, Prof. Tayyab, Dr. Zohra Khanum, Prof. Ijaz Hussain, Prof. Ahmed Nauman, Prof. Akhtar Sohail Chaghtai, Prof. Riaz Warraich, Prof. Ayesha Shaukat, Dr. Iqbal Dogar, Dr. Aqib and other officials participated. Dr Javed Akram also chaired an important meeting on the occasion. President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof. Dr Khalid Masood Gondal informed about the performance and achievements of CPSP on this occasion. Dr Asad Rahim submitted suggestions to further promote CPSP in UK. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram while speaking on this occasion said that CPSP welcomes Javed Kayani and Dr. Asad Rahim from UK to Pakistan. College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan is providing the best training to doctors. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan is one of the top medical institutions in the country. The initiative to make the College of Physicians and Surgeons more active in the UK is very important. CPSP under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal is doing excellent work. I have had the opportunity to serve humanity in many countries. Alhamdulillah society has given great respect for service to humanity. The Caretaker Government of Punjab is also completing the incomplete projects of the last twelve years of health sector. Prof. Akhtar Sohail Chaghtai expressed his opinion that our examiners should visit the examination system of UK.