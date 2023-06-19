Caretaker government completing incomplete projects of health sector: Punjab Health Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram arrived at College of Physicians and Sur­geons Pakistan Lahore. CPSP President Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed Caretaker Pro­vincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram by presenting a bouquet of flowers. Regional Directors CPSP UK Javed Kayani and Dr Asad Rahim, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, For­mer Vice Chancellor Fatima Jin­nah Medical University Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Dr. Habib, Prof. Abrar Ashraf, Prof. Kha­lid Mehmood, Prof. Tayyab, Dr. Zohra Khanum, Prof. Ijaz Hus­sain, Prof. Ahmed Nauman, Prof. Akhtar Sohail Chaghtai, Prof. Riaz Warraich, Prof. Ayesha Shaukat, Dr. Iqbal Dogar, Dr. Aqib and other officials participated. Dr Javed Akram also chaired an important meeting on the occasion. President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Prof. Dr Khalid Masood Gondal informed about the performance and achievements of CPSP on this occasion. Dr Asad Rahim submitted sug­gestions to further promote CPSP in UK. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram while speaking on this occasion said that CPSP wel­comes Javed Kayani and Dr. Asad Rahim from UK to Pakistan. College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan is providing the best training to doctors. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan is one of the top medi­cal institutions in the country. The initiative to make the Col­lege of Physicians and Surgeons more active in the UK is very im­portant. CPSP under the leader­ship of Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal is doing excellent work. I have had the opportunity to serve humanity in many coun­tries. Alhamdulillah society has given great respect for service to humanity. The Caretaker Government of Punjab is also com­pleting the incomplete projects of the last twelve years of health sector. Prof. Akhtar Sohail Cha­ghtai expressed his opinion that our examiners should visit the examination system of UK.