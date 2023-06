LAHORE - Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of lives of Pakistanis due to sinking of a boat in Greece. The CM extended sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Al­mighty to rest the departed souls of the sorrowful incident in eter­nal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss. He said the provincial gov­ernment equally share the grief and standing with the bereaved families in this hour of trial.