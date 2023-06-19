Monday, June 19, 2023
Control room set up at Livestock headquarters

June 19, 2023
FAISALABAD   -   The Livestock Department has set up a control room at its divisional headquarters to deal with any cattle-related emergency during the mon­soon and rainy season. 

Director Livestock Dr Hai­dar Ali Khan said here on Sunday that the control room would also monitor entire activities of veterinary staff during Eid days. He said that veterinary officials were strictly directed to ensure spray against ticks (chichri) at all sale points, established across the Faisalabad divi­sion, for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. 

He said that ample quan­tity of veterinary medicines was also provide to the field staff so that they could deal with any emergency amicably during the Eid days as well as during monsoon and rainy season. 

The livestock farmers could contact the central control room through telephone num­ber 041-9330769 in case of any emergency. More control rooms would also be working at district, he added.

