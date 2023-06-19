Corrupt but efficient?

Many well-read and knowledgeable people often express their profound appreciation for certain democratic or despotic regimes in Pakistan, citing ‘growth and development’ during these periods. One dares not refute such claims of growth because they can be supported with a plethora of statistics. But as mentioned in ‘How to Lie with Statistics,” “There is great terror in numbers.” Therefore, to develop the ability to gauge progress beyond numbers, the masterpiece by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson, “Why Nations Fail,” is recommended.

This book proposes a comprehensive theory about the causes of a nation’s failure, from the antagonism of non-pluralistic state institutions towards creative destruction to the institutional divergence at critical junctures on the contingent path of history. More important to our context, though, is the assertion that non-pluralistic institutions, albeit “extractive”, do encourage growth and development. Naturally, it would be only logical for them to allow and maintain a certain level of growth to keep on extracting. The authors contend that such growth, however, is unsustainable over extended periods because it fails to create the conditions for long-term economic development, providing supportive examples from various countries. In fact, one need not look beyond Pakistan to ascertain the relationship between the nature of institutions and the trajectory of progress.

It is important to note that the authors do not consider democracy to be synonymous with truly pluralistic, or “inclusive”, political institutions. This explains why even ‘democracy’ in Pakistan has not been able to foster a sustainable development trajectory that extends beyond just numbers. Almost all institutions in Pakistan are extractive in nature, engaged in ruthless consolidation of power instead of devolution. The British colonial authorities built these institutions, and the post-independence elites were only too happy to perpetuate their legacy. The events of the past few weeks are direct repercussions of this vicious circle of institutional extractivism. Indeed, as the authors contend, the only way to prevent further decline and embarrassment of state institutions is by promoting and encouraging pluralism and allowing the public to have sufficient stakes in them.

SHAWEZ AHMAD,

Lahore.