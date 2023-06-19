CPEC to change DI Khan's destiny: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that he knew those who rigged the 2018 elections and the beneficiaries who claimed that they had nothing to do with that matter.

Addressing a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan, he said JUI-F had also staged multiple protests and marches but not even not a pot was broken.

He claimed that his party made a key effort to oust PTI government, adding it was necessary for the country mentioning the PTI burnt memoirs of martyrs and attacked the Corps Commander house.

The JUI-F chief claimed that those who were against the CPEC and supporters of Israel were supporting the PTI chairman.

He said that the development of DI Khan had restarted after the merger of three districts including Lakki Marwat, Kirk and Bannu with the CPEC. He said that industries would also be installed in these areas.

The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that CPEC would be built not only the land route but also DI Khan would be established as regional cargo airport.