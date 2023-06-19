Monday, June 19, 2023
CTD arrests terrorist in DG Khan

Our Staff Reporter
June 19, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, during an operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, arrested an alleged terrorist, who’s a member of a banned outfit. According to the spokesman, the CTD DG Khan received information from a reliable source that an active member of proscribed organisation, Baloch Liberation Army, Muhammad Rashid Bashmani, was present in the area and was sharing controversial content against the government and the law-enforcement agencies through the social media.

A team of CTD police station Sadar reached the spot and arrested the terrorist, the spokesman said and added that the police also registered a case against the terrorist and started investigation.

He said in case of any information related to terrorism, people might report on the helpline of CTD Punjab on 0800-11111.

CM directs health dept to start induction process of nurses

