Monday, June 19, 2023
Death toll rises to at least 45 in flooding from Kakhovka dam collapse  

News Desk
June 19, 2023
International

KAKHOVKA- The death toll from the collapse of a major dam in Russian-occupied Ukraine is now at least 45, according to updates from authorities on both sides. Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said Sunday that at least 16 people died from the flooding and 31 are still missing in areas of the region it controls. The Ukrainian ministry also said 3,614 people had been evacuated from its flooded areas, “including 474 children and 80 people with reduced mobility.” On the same day, the known death toll in Russian-occupied areas rose to 29 people, Russian-backed Kherson official Andrey Alekseenko posted on Telegram. Ukraine controls the west bank of the Dnipro River and the city of Kherson after its counteroffensive last year, while Russian troops remain on the east bank in the larger Kherson region. More background: The Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine collapsed on June 6. As the largest reservoir of water in Ukraine, it held a volume equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah.

