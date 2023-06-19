Differences ‘intensify’ among PPP, PML-N

Differences among Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the two major parties of the current coalition government, are ‘intensifying’ as elections are coming nearer.

Sources within, Pakistan People’s Party said PML-N is giving ‘preference’ to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) over the PPP due to which working relationship between both the parties remains no longer ‘ideal.’

PPP alleged that PML-N is compensating JUI-F with the record development projects and the funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PPP ministers and assistants are being neglected in KP, the sources claimed.

It has further emerged that the reservations have been taken up with the PML-N and JUI-F by the PPP leadership several times but they remain ‘unaddressed.’

Last week, the differences among Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were revealed.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal senior leader released an advertisement in the newspaper after differences intensified between Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Earlier on May 15, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui criticised the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sit-in against Supreme Court (SC).