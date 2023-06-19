‘Don’t criticise govt publicly, raise issues in cabinet huddles, Ahsan to Bilawal

Says federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent n Murad’s objections over budget removed by economic team n Some funds were also increased in the budget on CM Murad's demand.
ISLAMABAD - Amid differences among the ruling partners over the federal budget, Federal Minister for Planning and Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday advised coalition partners not to criticise government decisions in political rallies and raise the issues in cabinet meetings. Referring to the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement indicating that his party would not vote for the budget unless their concerns were addressed, the planning minister said that 2023-24 federal budget was tabled in the National Assembly last week with the consent of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had publicly criticised the government’s economic team on Saturday saying promised funds for flood victims were not allocated in the budget.
“I have no doubt on prime minister’s intention...but members of his [PM Shehbaz Sharif] team are not fulfilling their promises and prime minister should hold them answerable,” the PPP chief had remarked at the public gathering in Swat.
He also warned that his party, which is a key ally of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government at the Centre, cannot vote for the budget in parliament without the allocation of funds for flood victims rehabilitation.
Responding to Bilawal’s warning earlier in a conversation with media, the planning minister said the PPP-backed Sindh CM’s objections over the budget were removed by the economic team. Iqbal said some funds were also increased in the budget on the demand of CM Murad and added that most of the Rs80 billion funds for flood victims was given to Sindh.
He questioned why objections were being raised now when the budget was approved with consensus in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.
Similarly, he said the federal cabinet also approved the budget. He said the prime minister had promised to keep funds for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people in the budget, but some members of his team “were not fulfilling those promises”. He further claimed that the budget presented in Parliament had very little input from the PPP, especially on the issues of climate change and rehabilitation of those affected by floods, for which sufficient funds were not allocated. In an apparent response to the foreign minister, Iqbal asserted that the prime minister always resolved concerns raised by coalition partners. “We should all refrain from talking in rallies and instead discuss [issues] in official meetings of the cabinet so that political uncertainty — which was [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s forte — is avoided,” he said during a ceremony in Narowal.
“When Imran’s front is closed, we should refrain from opening another front between us … It is our responsibility to act as a team and take Pakistan out of this crisis,” he said. During his address, Iqbal highlighted the importance the premier gave to his coalition partners.
“Under the PM’s leadership, we strive to take all the decisions after consultation. When there is a coalition [government], there are both advantages and disadvantages.
“Consultation takes time. But the advantage is that the decisions are backed by support. That’s why PM Shehbaz always includes coalition partners in all policy decisions,” the minister said. He added, “Even during the budget preparation and approval, all the coalition partners were involved.”
Iqbal maintained that the government always aimed to take decisions after consensus. “Therefore, it is the responsibility of everyone to guard these decisions and take equal ownership,” he added.
“When the climate disaster hit last year in Sindh and Balochistan, the government, despite limited resources, disbursed more than Rs80 billion through the Benazir Income Support Programme to the flood victims.
“Even the National Disaster Management Authority spent Rs15-20bn on procuring tents, and items of need were sent to provinces apart from foreign aid,” he said. Iqbal concluded that the issue of flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan was also raised in Geneva and it was decided to expedite the relief efforts. He said the input of all allies were included in the preparation of the budget. Finance Minister Dar unveiled an Rs14.5 trillion (around $50.5 billion) budget on June 9, with over half set aside to service Rs7.3 trillion of debt, raising concerns from various stakeholders about the economy’s future. The foreign minister had previously also raised his reservations against the federal government over the issues of funds for flood affectees and their relief and rehabilitation.
Fissures within the ruling coalition were visible in the National Assembly on Friday when lawmakers belonging to the PPP, while taking part in the debate on the federal budget, assailed the ruling PML-N for not providing promised funds to the Sindh government for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas and “denying” the province its due share from the tax amount.
The PPP lawmakers in their speeches had blamed the PML-N for not taking sufficient measures to provide relief to the poor, reduce prices and resolve the energy crisis and expressed concern over the ambiguity regarding the allocation of development funds. Holding the PML-N responsible for all the ills and defects in the budget, the PPP lawmakers had claimed that the credit for the increase in salaries and pensions of government employees went to former president Asif Ali Zardari upon “whose insistence the government agreed to give the raise”. Similarly, a number of PPP MNAs had praised FM Bilawal for a “successful” foreign policy and for getting assistance for the flood-hit areas while effectively raising the climate change issue at the international forums.