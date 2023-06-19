Economic Risks

With around two weeks remaining before the current Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the IMF expires, it is time for the government to announce a clear plan for how it will manage to stave off the threat of default in the coming months. While the government is expected to wrap up operations in August for the transition to a caretaker set-up before the general elections are held at the end of the year, the government—especially PML-N—will have a hard time selling its narrative in the campaign to come.

At this point, highlighting where the blame lies for the economic crisis is irrelevant. What matters is that the government had a year to work on improving sources of foreign exchange inflow, and so far, the efforts have been barely enough to stave off a default in the immediate term. With the inflows arranged so far, such as the recent $1 billion from China, we have only been able to keep debt servicing commitments.

Inflation continues to rise, with imports kept at a minimum to keep the current account balance favourable. While this has worked in helping us keep our minimum foreign exchanges in our coffers, the devastating effect this has had on industrial production cannot be ignored.

Given that the government has spent the past year dilly-dallying over the IMF programme, at this point it is impossible for the current administration to resolve the economic crisis. The finance minister and the cabinet are looking to stave off the threat for now and make it to the elections. If the PML-N manages to form a government again, then a new mini-budget with harsh conditions to bring back the IMF will be on the cards. If it does not, the current leading party can sit in opposition, berate the new government, and essentially be satisfied that the economic crisis would now be someone else’s problem. However, the damage wrought on the economy in the past four years is everyone’s problem. Moving past the blame and working on long-term structural changes is what is needed.