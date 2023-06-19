Eidul Azha to be observed on June 29 in Pakistan

The Zilhaj moon has been sighted and Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on Thursday, June 29, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Monday.

The announcement was made following a meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened in Karachi for the sighting of the crescent of the Islamic month of Zilhaj. Zonal and district committees in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other areas also held their meetings.

The testimonies for sighting of Zilhaj moon were received from various parts of the country including Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, Maulana Azad said.

As per tradition, the Ministry of Religious Affairs will soon issue a notification based on the confirmation received by the committee.

The central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees were also accompanied by meteorological experts as well as members of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for the moon sighting in Pakistan.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes on the 29th of each Islamic month and officially declares the sighting of the moon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted the new moon to be born on June 18 at 9:37 pm local time, with the sighting expected on June 19.

Earlier this week, the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) said the first Zilhaj in Pakistan is expected to fall on Tuesday, June 20 or Wednesday, June 21. Consequently, Eidul Azha in the country may occur on Thursday, June 29, or Friday, June 30.

Eidul Azha commemorates the Quranic tale of the Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah, before the Almighty replaced the son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.

It marks the end of an annual Hajj, or pilgrimage to Makkah, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, and should be undertaken by every Muslim who can afford to do so.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon on Sunday, marking the start of the Islamic month of Zilhaj from Monday, June 19, and setting the stage for the observance of Eidul Azha on Wednesday, June 28.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and several other Gulf nations usually celebrate Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha simultaneously.