Facebook faces new allegations of gender discrimination in its delivery of job ads

CALIFORNIA-Facebook-parent Meta is facing four new complaints from human rights groups in Europe alleging that the algorithm it uses to target users with companies’ job advertisements is discriminatory, years after the company first pledged to crack down on the issue in other regions. The allegations are based on research by international nonprofit Global Witness that it says shows Facebook’s ad platform often targets users with job postings based on historical gender stereotypes. Job advertisements for mechanic positions, for example, were overwhelmingly shown to male users, while ads for preschool teachers were shown mostly to women users, according to data Global Witness obtained from Facebook’s Ad Manager platform. Additional research shared exclusively with CNN by Global Witness suggests that this algorithmic bias is a global issue, the human rights group says. “Our concern is that Facebook is exacerbating the biases that we live with in society and actually marring opportunities for progress and equity in the workplace,” Naomi Hirst, who leads Global Witness’ campaign strategy on digital threats to democracy, told CNN. Global Witness, jointly with nonprofits Bureau Clara Wichmann and Fondation des Femmes, on Monday filed the complaints regarding Meta (FB) to the human rights agencies and data protection authorities in France and the Netherlands, based on their research in both countries. The groups are urging the agencies to investigate whether Meta’s practices violate the countries’ human rights or data protection laws. If any of the agencies find the allegations substantiated, Meta could ultimately face fines, sanctions or pressure to make further changes to its product.

Global Witness previously filed complaints with the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission and Information Commissioner’s Office over similar discrimination concerns, which remain under investigation.

At the time, Global Witness said a spokesperson for Meta (which was still called Facebook at the time) told the group that its “system takes into account different kinds of information to try and serve people ads they will be most interested in,” and that it was “exploring expanding limitations on targeting options for job, housing and credit ads to other regions beyond the US and Canada.” The European complaints also mirror a complaint filed with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December by women’s trucking organization Real Women in Trucking, alleging that Facebook discriminates based on age and gender when deciding which users to show job ads to. Meta declined to comment to CNN about the Real Women in Trucking complaint. Meta spokesperson Ashley Settle said in a statement that Meta applies “targeting restrictions to advertisers when setting up campaigns for employment, as well as housing and credit ads, and we offer transparency about these ads in our Ad Library.” Those targeting restrictions are in place in the United States, Canada and more than 40 European countries and territories, including France and the Netherlands, according to Meta.

“We do not allow advertisers to target these ads based on gender,” Settle said in the statement. “We continue to work with stakeholders and experts across academia, human rights groups and other disciplines on the best ways to study and address algorithmic fairness.” Meta did not comment specifically about the new complaints filed in Europe.