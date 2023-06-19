Federal govt yet to appoint MCI administrator

ISLAMABAD-A second six-month term given to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon as Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has expired on 27th May — leaving the city authority once again headless.

However, even after three weeks, the notification of a new administrator is still awaited, which is supposed to be issued by the federal government.

Since the end of the five years tenure of the first ever elected local government set up in the federal capital, the day to day affairs of MCI have been run through an administrator in lieu of elected Mayor.

With the local government (LG) elections due in Islamabad since 27th May 2022, the affairs of the MCI were being looked after by the administrator Irfan Nawaz Memon, who is the deputy commissioner (DC) of Islamabad as well.

His first six-month term ended in November 2022 but he remained working as administrator and later in January 2023, a notification for another six-month term was issued by the Ministry of Interior with retrospective effect.

As there is no sign of local government elections in the capital in near future due to changes in the number of union councils, the federal government will have to run the affairs of MCI for another six months through the administrator.

However, it is transpired in background discussions that the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad fails to efficiently run the affairs of MCI due to his pressing administrative commitments and he rarely got involved in the affairs of the corporation.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to the ongoing tense political environment, the role of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has increased to manifold and he is over occupied in administrative affairs of the city.

Though, after placing several directorates of the MCI under the control of CDA by the previous government as interim arrangement for their smooth functioning, the workload of the corporation has been reduced.

However, some of the important directorates are still under the control of MCI that includes health services, municipal administration, sports and culture, emergency and disaster management, fire brigade and Rescue 1122.

People who are closely watching state of the affairs in MCI informed that there is an ad hocism in the entire MCI and same is being run without a permanent head.

The half-baked policies backfired in the recent past as for instance both the outsourcing of playgrounds and auction of vending points have been stopped by the Islamabad High Court while besides multiple attempts, the revenue generation sites i.e. Centaurus parking and G-9 bus stand could not be auctioned.

The state of the playgrounds are a big question mark on the performance of MCI where most of the playgrounds are either left abandoned or they are under adverse possession.

Meanwhile, there are several issues in the directorate of emergency and disaster management, fire brigade and Rescue 1122 as there is no addition in machinery, vehicles and workforce.

After every incident, it is claimed that these highly important directorates will be revamped but the same could not be actualized so far.

Some of the senior officers inside the corporation suggested that the federal government instead of extending deputy commissioner Islamabad as administrator should appoint a regular grade 20 officer as administrator or at least give this charge to any of the CDA’s members for effective and efficient service delivery.