Firdous urges political parties to prepare 30-year economic roadmap

LAHORE - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)’s In­formation Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged all the political parties to give a united roadmap for economic revival in the country.

In her maiden interaction with the media on Sunday in Lahore since tak­ing the charge of party’s information secretary, she said that IPP was a platform that will give a solution-ori­ented roadmap to the problems be­ing faced by Pakistan. She maintained stated that the political landscape of Pakistan was quite foggy these days and there was a dire need to resolve the issues of public on priority basis.

“The IPP believes that no single par­ty or individual can resolve the prob­lems of this country and therefore we all must sit together to find a viable solution,” said Awan. She added that it was need of the hour to prepare a long-term and sustainable economic roadmap for the next 30 years. This roadmap must be signed by every po­litical party and leader with complete consensus, she said. Firdous said that the center of IPP’s politics will be Pakistan and its people under the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan. According to Dr Awan, the basic purpose of IPP will be to synchronize the national inter­est with the public interest and the party will strive to give a better plat­form to the youth of Pakistan. She also said that IPP will unveil its manifesto soon and the party will not support any unconstitutional narrative.

In reply to a question, Dr Awan said that IPP will not become ‘B-Team’ or subordinate wing of anyone as we’ll contest the elections independently. The information secretary of IPP was of the view that there was dire need to uproot the politics of hatred and polarization in order to bring stabil­ity in the country and IPP will give a direction to our youth. The IPP will work on both economic and political fronts to bring stability in the coun­try. We are here to give hope to the youth of Pakistan, Pakistan is under the burden of huge foreign debt de­spite the fact that we are rich in re­sources and there is a lot of potential in our youth. Economic reform must be our top priority but no political party or individual can do this alone