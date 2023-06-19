Monday, June 19, 2023
Fire gutted pesticide factory in Multan

Fire gutted pesticide factory in Multan
Web Desk
1:26 PM | June 19, 2023
According to details, fire broke out in a pesticide factory located in industrial state area of Multan on late Sunday night.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire factory building very quickly. At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of four hours.

The cause of fire is not known yet. According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

