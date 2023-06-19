FWMC finalises plan for Eid days

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Waste Man­agement Company (FWMC) has finalised a comprehen­sive plan to ensure cleanli­ness in city on Eid-ul-Azha days.

During a meeting, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Azeem Shaukat Awan re­viewed the plan and di­rected his subordinates to ensure all necessary ar­rangements well before time. He said that stan­dard operating procedures (SOPs) should be imple­mented strictly for digging ditches at dumping site to dispose of entrails and waste of sacrificed animals.

He said that rains were also expected during the Eid days and a compre­hensive strategy should also be devised to deal with rain related emer­gency. He said that the company had obtained sufficient funds and sala­ries to the staff would be paid before Eid. He also directed the FWMC staff to ensure immediate repair and rehabilitation of all vehicles and machinery so that those could be used effectively for disposing of remains of sacrificed ani­mals during Eid days.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness among the public about properly disposing of waste and entrails of sacrificial animals at designed sites. He said media should also be used for creating aware­ness in addition to distrib­uting waste bags among people, he added.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS RECOVERY OF GOVT DUES TILL JUNE 30

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has di­rected the Revenue Depart­ment to take appropriate steps and ensure full recov­ery of all government dues till June 30, 2023.

Chairing a meeting, she reviewed the recovery prog­ress in the division and ex­pressed dismay over slow recovery pace. She directed the assistant commission­er revenue to accelerate their efforts for ensure 100 per cent recovery of water charges, agriculture income tax and other dues.

She said that targets had already been assigned to all revenue officers and they should complete their as­signments up to June 30. She said the Punjab govern­ment had issued very clear instructions for ensure 100 per cent recovery of all gov­ernment dues and stern ac­tion would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent attitude of the recovery officers.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner Revenue Faisalabad Abdullah Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting whereas deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video-link.