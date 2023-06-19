FWMC finalises plan for Eid days

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has finalised a comprehensive plan to ensure cleanliness in city on Eid-ul-Azha days.
During a meeting, Chief Executive Officer FWMC Azeem Shaukat Awan reviewed the plan and directed his subordinates to ensure all necessary arrangements well before time. He said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented strictly for digging ditches at dumping site to dispose of entrails and waste of sacrificed animals.
He said that rains were also expected during the Eid days and a comprehensive strategy should also be devised to deal with rain related emergency. He said that the company had obtained sufficient funds and salaries to the staff would be paid before Eid. He also directed the FWMC staff to ensure immediate repair and rehabilitation of all vehicles and machinery so that those could be used effectively for disposing of remains of sacrificed animals during Eid days.
He also stressed the need for creating awareness among the public about properly disposing of waste and entrails of sacrificial animals at designed sites. He said media should also be used for creating awareness in addition to distributing waste bags among people, he added.
COMMISSIONER ORDERS RECOVERY OF GOVT DUES TILL JUNE 30
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the Revenue Department to take appropriate steps and ensure full recovery of all government dues till June 30, 2023.
Chairing a meeting, she reviewed the recovery progress in the division and expressed dismay over slow recovery pace. She directed the assistant commissioner revenue to accelerate their efforts for ensure 100 per cent recovery of water charges, agriculture income tax and other dues.
She said that targets had already been assigned to all revenue officers and they should complete their assignments up to June 30. She said the Punjab government had issued very clear instructions for ensure 100 per cent recovery of all government dues and stern action would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent attitude of the recovery officers.
Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faisalabad Abdullah Mehmood and others were also present in the meeting whereas deputy commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video-link.