Governor House becomes hub of cultural activities in Peshawar

Peshawar - After years of isolation and abandonment, the Governor House has become a hub of cultural activities and meetings as the premises draw crowds of people from various parts of the province on a daily basis.

An anatomy of the prevailing situation leads one to the conclusion that Governor House has become a centre of cultural activities and meetings in recent months since Ghulam Ali assumed power and it is because of these cultural activities that has also earned Ghulam Ali the image of “Awami Governor.”

The Governor House remained a no-go zone for the public for several years during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as its gates remained shut for visitors and while the PTI leadership had announced to set up university in the Governor House, the situation on the ground was the otherwise.

Since Ghulam Ali took charge as Governor KP on November 23, 2022, the Governor House started to attract people and visitors from various parts of the province for solution to various issues and problems. Before becoming the Governor, Ghulam Ali had won elections as district nazim in the year 2005, and later in 2009, he became a member of the Senate of Pakistan. In 2010, he was elected unopposed as president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry because of his close liaison with the business community. In 2011, Ali became the vice-president of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, an association which involves 57 countries.

A son of Ghulam Ali, Zubair Ali, defeated a strong PTI candidate for the mayor seat to become the mayor of Peshawar and this success was considered a severe blow to the PTI during their own government in the centre and province a few years ago.

During an interaction with this correspondent, an insider of the Governor House once disliked the ongoing policy regarding visits. “There is a very relaxed policy for visitors. Governor House has become a public park and so many visitors daily coming to meet the Governor has increased our workload to a great extent,” an insider of the House had told this correspondent soon after Haji Ghulam Ali assumed charge as Governor.

A social media coordinator of the Governor House, Maaz Fida, told The Nation that on the Eid-ul- Fitr’s first day, around 30,000 people visited the Governor House. He further said that on a daily basis, around 500 people visit the Governor House to meet the Governor with regard to resolving their issues.

Two former MPA s, Nighat Orakzai and Ikhtiyar Wali, and former federal ministers Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir recently levelled allegations against the Governor that he is using most of the powers in the government affairs and was also doing transfers and postings of the officials.

It merits a mention here that KP Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan avoids meeting public due to certain issues, which is why the Governor House has become people’s focus of attention.

However, when approached, Governor Ghulam Ali told The Nation that, “At least our caretaker set-up should hear people’s problems. Here, I have always tried to not just solve people’s problems but also raise awareness among people to own this land and solve some problems on self-help basis too, because this is our country and province and we all have to serve them,” he added.

To a query about the transfers and postings, the Governor said that he had directed all authorities to stop unnecessary transfers and postings. “It is a wrong allegation against me that I am doing transfers and postings.

I believe that transfers and postings create problems for government. If there are transfers one day, the next day people approach government against those transfers. This is why, I have even advised ministers to avoid unnecessary transfers and postings,” he said.