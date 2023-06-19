IGP for increasing facilities at police welfare schools

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Us­man Anwar on Sunday said that along with ensuring the best environment for the students and teachers of wel­fare schools of Punjab Police, teaching facilities should be increased. Presid­ing over a video link meeting on the performance of police welfare schools at the Central Police Office (CPO), he made a detailed review of the educa­tional and teaching facilities provided in schools affiliated to Punjab police. The IGP said that summer camps should be organized in police welfare schools, sports and creative activities should be promoted. Moreover, AC and LEDs should be provided in all staff rooms of police welfare schools. Dr. Usman Anwar said that police wel­fare schools should ensure maximum number of admissions to increase the income of police welfare schools, adding the income earned from all police welfare schools was being spent on the treatment and welfare of the heirs of police martyrs. He di­rected to increase the admission rate of male and female students in police welfare schools. Regional Police Of­