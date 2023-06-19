IHC to resume hearing in Najam-us-Saqib’s petition against inquiry into audio leaks today

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume the hearing in a petition of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Mian Najam-us-Saqib challenging a Special Committee constituted by Speaker National Assembly to audit, inquire into and investigate audio leaks involving him.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar will conduct hearing of the petition wherein he had already suspended the summons issued to Mian Najam-us-Saqib by the National Assembly’s special committee probing his alleged audio-leaks and issued notices to the respondents directing them to submit their para-wise comments in this matter.

Besides, Justice Sattar had also appointed senior lawyers including Aitzaz Ahsan, Makhdoom Ali Khan, Mian Raza Rabbani former Chairman of Senate and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Advocate and parliamentarian, as amici to assist the court in this matter.

He noted in his previous written order, “Given that the subject-matter involves interpretation of the constitutional scheme of separation of powers, and further the relationship between the citizen and the State and the latter’s role in protecting the fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution, this Court would like to appoint the aforementioned lawyers as amici to assist the court.”

Mian Najam moved the court through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Speaker National Assembly and the Chairman of the Special Committee.

Justice Sattar mentioned that the petitioner is aggrieved by summons dated 25.05.2023 issued by a Special Committee constituted by Speaker National Assembly to audit, inquire into and investigate audio leaks involving the petitioner while the counsel for the petitioner stated that the Special Committee was constituted by Speaker NA by Circular dated 02.05.2023 to audit, inquire into and investigate audio leaks of the petitioner in relation to procurement of a PTI electoral ticket.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that conversation between two private individuals does not constitute a matter that falls within the domain of Parliament.

The counsel contended, “The Federal Government or the State has no authority or jurisdiction to record private conversations between citizens and undertake their surveillance.”

Justice Sattar observed that the subject-matter of the petition involves determination of the constitutional domain of the Executive and the Legislature. The scheme of our Constitution envisages separation of powers between the three-pillars of the State i.e. the Parliament, the Executive and the Judiciary. He added that this Court therefore finds it imperative to issue notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan under Order XXVII-A of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, as adjudication of the matter involves constitutional interpretation.

The IHC bench noted, “The subject-matter also involves rights of a citizen to liberty and privacy as guaranteed by Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution. For such purpose, this Court finds that the Federation through the office of the Prime Minister (“PMO”), Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defence and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (in its capacity as regulator of telecom) are necessary parties that must be heard. Let the Federation through PMO, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority be impleaded as respondents No.5, 6, 7 and 8, respectively. The petitioner shall file an amended memo of parties within a period of three days.”

He directed, “The reports will also identify the legal mechanism for grant of permission authorizing recording of telephone conversations between citizens and the safeguards adopted to ensure that to the extent that any phone calls are permitted by law to be recorded their confidentiality is preserved and any such recording is not leaked or used for extraneous purposes. Respondents No.1 and 5 to 8 will also explain if any measures have been taken by them to investigate who has undertaken or is undertaking audio recording of conversations of citizens and how are such conversations being released to the public, given that such releases are within the knowledge of the Federal Government as it has constituted a High-Powered Commission of inquiry comprising senior Judges to inquire into the authenticity of audio conversations that have been released/ leaked.”

The bench said that to the extent that recording of phone calls is permitted, which public authority or agency is authorized to do so, how is the right of a citizen to liberty and privacy to be balanced against the interest of the State in recording phone calls or undertaking surveillance and which agency is vested with legal authority to undertake such balancing exercise? and in the event that there is no legal sanction to tap phones, record telecommunication between citizens or undertake surveillance, which public authority or agency is to be held liable for such surveillance and encroachment over the right of citizens to liberty and privacy and/ or release of illegally recorded private conversations to the public?