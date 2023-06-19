Monday, June 19, 2023
Imran played with country’s interests: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE   -   Federal Minister for Educa­tion and Professional Train­ing Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that Pakistan did not need any enemy in the pres­ence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, as he had been playing with the country’s interests continuously. He was talking to the media after inaugurating Sui gas supply to Manjh Road Noorpura here on Sunday. He said Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy when the Paki­stan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government took over the country through a no-confidence move against Imran Khan. The minister claimed that Imran Khan loot­ed the national kitty ruthlessly and caused irreparable dam­age to the country, adding that the PTI chief broke all records of obtaining the foreign loans. Rana Tanveer said Imran Khan dubbed others as ‘dacoits and thieves’, but his crony Farah Gogi looted the national wealth with great impunity and shift­ed it abroad. The minister said that Pakistanis posed confi­dence in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2013 when the country was facing terrorism and long du­rations of load-shedding. How­ever, the PML-N overcame the menace of terrorism and pow­er outages and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity within 4 years. The PML-N government always preferred public welfare pro­grammes over its interests, he added.

