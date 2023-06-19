JI announces to move court against LG polls’ result

LAHORE - Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced to move court against the results of Local Government (LG) elections, wherein Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged as the single largest party. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the JI chief said that the “theft of public mandate in Karachi” was unacceptable to the party, announcing to move court against the Local Gov­ernment (LG) elections’ result. Sirajul Haq also announced to hold a protest outside the of­fice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on June 23. “JI always stand by people of Karachi and will not allow anyone to steal their trust,” he added. He assured that his party would take back the pub­lic mandate, which according to him was stolen in Karachi Mayor elections. Haq demanded to hold mayoral elections against after bringing back the 30 elected UC chairmen of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Mur­taza Wahab was elected Karachi Mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.